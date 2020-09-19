Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,695 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BYD. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,628,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,229,000 after acquiring an additional 738,279 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 331.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 458,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,582,000 after acquiring an additional 352,283 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 83.9% during the second quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 382,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after acquiring an additional 174,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4,423.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 167,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 163,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 131,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $3,376,135.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,325,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,093,300.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 13,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $391,680.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BYD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Union Gaming Research raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.54.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.49. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $36.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.77 and a beta of 2.39.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.47. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $209.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

