Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 4,388 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,653 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in Microsoft by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $200.39 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,516.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.72.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

