Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 615 Shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Solaredge Technologies worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 610.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 35.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

In other Solaredge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 11,500 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total value of $2,588,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,390,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 52,188 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.32, for a total transaction of $10,402,112.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,463,187.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,052 shares of company stock valued at $23,932,988 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $186.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 54.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.32 and a 200 day moving average of $143.75. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $67.02 and a 1 year high of $229.49.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.55 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SEDG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $196.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaredge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.67.

Solaredge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.