Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 6,661 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,810 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 6,661 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,201,409 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $345,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,743 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,469,255 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $202,972,000 after purchasing an additional 914,181 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232,790 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $125,438,000 after purchasing an additional 39,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,731,285 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $142,313,000 after acquiring an additional 229,435 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,011,714 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $83,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE opened at $93.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Expedia Group Inc has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $139.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.63.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.76) by ($0.66). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post -9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXPE. UBS Group cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.38.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total transaction of $65,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,642.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

