Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $416,000 Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 41.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,353 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CF Industries by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 238,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 35,714 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 215.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 112,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 76,945 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 908.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 42,331 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CF stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $51.06.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. BofA Securities raised shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of CF Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. HSBC lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.35.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

