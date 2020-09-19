Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 323.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $79.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.40. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $57.85 and a 1-year high of $107.88.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

