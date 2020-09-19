Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 12,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

VXF opened at $129.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.84 and a 200-day moving average of $113.27. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $74.19 and a 1-year high of $136.29.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

