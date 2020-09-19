Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Stake in Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 381.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,787 shares of the software’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALTR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,277,532 shares of the software’s stock worth $86,855,000 after buying an additional 34,798 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,635 shares of the software’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,794 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $41.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Altair Engineering Inc has a twelve month low of $23.04 and a twelve month high of $44.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -139.76 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.56 and its 200 day moving average is $35.45.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Altair Engineering had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 13,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $550,044.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,044.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total value of $148,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,909 shares of company stock worth $14,033,375 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Altair Engineering from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Benchmark started coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Altair Engineering Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.