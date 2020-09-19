Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 669 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARWR shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $73.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.40 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average of $37.21.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.76 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $3,881,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,605,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,110,140.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

