Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 216 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEIC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,067 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.01. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $400.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.16 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 27.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $1,752,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,546,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,921,668.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

