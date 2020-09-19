Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stock Position in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) by 28.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAND. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 633.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,629,000 after acquiring an additional 548,280 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Bandwidth by 1,098.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 498,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,310,000 after buying an additional 456,898 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bandwidth by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,774,000 after buying an additional 414,818 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bandwidth by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,053,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,870,000 after buying an additional 353,659 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth $34,187,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAND. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.57.

In other Bandwidth news, Director John C. Murdock sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.90, for a total transaction of $32,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,648,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total transaction of $83,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 97,698 shares of company stock valued at $12,507,477 over the last three months. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $154.68 on Friday. Bandwidth Inc has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $172.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a current ratio of 11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -151.65 and a beta of 0.80.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.44 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Featured Story: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.