Adam Richard Kokas Sells 4,201 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 4,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $258,361.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,526,277. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
AAWW stock opened at $61.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.70. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.38.
Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $2.64. The business had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.42 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $15,402,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 34.7% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,801,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,252,000 after purchasing an additional 464,115 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $11,313,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 139.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,437,000 after purchasing an additional 249,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $7,519,000.
About Atlas Air Worldwide
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
