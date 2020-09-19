Adam Richard Kokas Sells 4,201 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 4,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $258,361.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,526,277. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AAWW stock opened at $61.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.70. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.38.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $2.64. The business had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.42 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAWW shares. Cowen upped their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $15,402,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 34.7% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,801,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,252,000 after purchasing an additional 464,115 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $11,313,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 139.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,437,000 after purchasing an additional 249,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $7,519,000.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

