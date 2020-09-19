Insider Selling: Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) CAO Sells 871 Shares of Stock

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 871 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.14, for a total transaction of $159,514.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,045.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Timothy Emanuelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 14th, Timothy Emanuelson sold 1,131 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $211,406.52.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $174.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.37. Splunk Inc has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 1,513.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

