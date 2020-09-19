Fmr LLC Purchases 653,905 Shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,830,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653,905 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 3.25% of National Energy Services Reunited worth $19,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NESR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,206,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 26,307 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 74,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 28,865 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the 1st quarter worth about $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NESR. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Energy Services Reunited presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20. National Energy Services Reunited Corp has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $623.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.87.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited Corp will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

