Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346,216 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 2.30% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $19,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IDLV. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 213,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 119,415 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,814,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IDLV opened at $28.96 on Friday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $35.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.