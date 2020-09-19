Fmr LLC Purchases 295,720 Shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 150.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 492,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,720 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.19% of Ares Management worth $19,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Ares Management by 11.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,485,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,955,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 85.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 719,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,548,000 after purchasing an additional 331,414 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 147.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,408,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,912,000 after buying an additional 838,475 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its stake in Ares Management by 9.3% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 755,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,978,000 after purchasing an additional 64,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Ares Management by 22.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 394,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,671,000 after purchasing an additional 71,256 shares in the last quarter. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ARES opened at $39.83 on Friday. Ares Management Corp has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average of $36.39. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 79.66, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $326.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Corp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 95.81%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARES shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $25,492.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $1,157,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 898,800 shares of company stock valued at $35,870,740 over the last ninety days. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

