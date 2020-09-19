Fmr LLC Boosts Position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 608,508 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $20,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZION. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $31.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.93. Zions Bancorporation NA has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $557,010.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at $791,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZION. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.06.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

