Fmr LLC Sells 200,000 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.95% of First Majestic Silver worth $19,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AG. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth about $69,000. 31.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

AG opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 1.23. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $14.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.49.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.22 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.45.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.