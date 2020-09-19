Fmr LLC Purchases 261,642 Shares of Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 121.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,642 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.44% of Orthopediatrics worth $20,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 60.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 264,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after purchasing an additional 99,983 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics during the second quarter valued at $1,258,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics during the second quarter valued at $1,965,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 22.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 23.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KIDS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Orthopediatrics from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Orthopediatrics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Orthopediatrics from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

In other Orthopediatrics news, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 13,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $574,120.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $43.45 on Friday. Orthopediatrics Corp has a 1-year low of $32.21 and a 1-year high of $55.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.82 and a 200 day moving average of $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $849.40 million, a PE ratio of -31.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 5.31.

About Orthopediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

