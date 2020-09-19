Fmr LLC Acquires 3,368 Shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $20,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 125.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 58.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 171.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 179.1% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1,246.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $173.41 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $183.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.11 and its 200 day moving average is $157.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.18. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $172.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $205.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

See Also: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.