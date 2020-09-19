Fmr LLC Lowers Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 913,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,046 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $20,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in ABB in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ABB in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in ABB by 1.0% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 261,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ABB by 17.2% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 137,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 20,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in ABB in the second quarter worth about $10,521,000. 3.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABB opened at $25.86 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $26.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.50.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. ABB had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

