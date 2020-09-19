Fmr LLC Buys 130,662 Shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 892,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 130,662 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $20,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

NYSE:DEA opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.51. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 86.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DEA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $115,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,949.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $352,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,175. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.