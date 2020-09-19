Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 608,508 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,662 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.37% of Zions Bancorporation NA worth $20,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 94.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 170.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 92.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $557,010.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZION. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation NA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.06.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $31.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.62. Zions Bancorporation NA has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

