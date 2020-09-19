Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,526 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.13% of Arista Networks worth $21,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 33.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,807,000 after buying an additional 151,817 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 22.2% in the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 6,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 8.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 22.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANET. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.31.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total transaction of $34,102.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,897,624.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.65, for a total transaction of $2,156,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,526.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 76,114 shares of company stock valued at $17,473,953 in the last 90 days. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ANET opened at $200.98 on Friday. Arista Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $267.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.39 and a 200-day moving average of $213.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.