Fmr LLC Sells 148,808 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 148,808 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.81% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $20,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 95.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 7,558.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $26.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.35, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 2.13. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $29.14.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Ci Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

