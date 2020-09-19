Fmr LLC Decreases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,366 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $21,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $53.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.77. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $62.09.

