Fmr LLC Sells 26,935 Shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,763,856 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,935 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 9.88% of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals worth $21,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KALV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,604 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,001 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 345.6% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 946,605 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 734,185 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KALV opened at $13.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.13. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $18.96.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.01). Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.21% and a negative net margin of 229.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KALV. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

