Fmr LLC Increases Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 890,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,384 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $21,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000.

SCHE opened at $27.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.12. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

