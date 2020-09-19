Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,159,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,846 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $21,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AHH. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 78,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 817,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after buying an additional 26,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,707,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,939,000 after buying an additional 191,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael P. O’hara bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $104,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,865.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AHH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Shares of AHH stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47. The company has a market cap of $764.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $19.43.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $39.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 million. Analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

