Fmr LLC Has $21.56 Million Holdings in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 103,752.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607,987 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $21,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 338.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 12,014 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,119,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,106,000 after acquiring an additional 222,464 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 26,733 shares in the last quarter.

CDNA stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.34 and a beta of 1.00. CareDx Inc has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.42.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. CareDx had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.61 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CareDx Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDNA. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

In other CareDx news, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $316,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,974 shares in the company, valued at $13,684,936.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 51,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,847 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

