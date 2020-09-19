Fmr LLC Raises Position in Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,157,814 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hanmi Financial worth $20,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 486.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 80.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $8.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03. Hanmi Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $20.79. The company has a market cap of $263.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.29.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $65.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Corp will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HAFC shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.