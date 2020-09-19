Fmr LLC Increases Stock Position in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 103,752.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607,987 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.24% of CareDx worth $21,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 338.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 12,014 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,119,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,106,000 after buying an additional 222,464 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 45.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 26,733 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $342,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 421,974 shares in the company, valued at $14,435,730.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 51,190 shares of company stock worth $1,774,847 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CDNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

CareDx stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.26. CareDx Inc has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $37.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.16.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.61 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CareDx Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

