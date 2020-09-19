Fmr LLC Sells 35,526 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,526 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.13% of Arista Networks worth $21,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Arista Networks by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,241,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,004,000 after purchasing an additional 71,892 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Arista Networks by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,020,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,694 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Arista Networks by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,459,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,486,000 after purchasing an additional 539,240 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,900,000 after purchasing an additional 19,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 763,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,720,000 after purchasing an additional 119,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 15,558 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $3,737,809.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,323. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 1,685 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.60, for a total transaction of $388,561.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,508,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,114 shares of company stock worth $17,473,953. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET opened at $200.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05. Arista Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $267.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.56.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.56 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.31.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

