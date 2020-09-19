iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,683 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $21,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.70 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.12 and a 1-year high of $112.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.72 and a 200-day moving average of $110.79.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.