Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 890,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,384 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.34% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $21,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $27.07 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $28.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.12.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.