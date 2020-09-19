Fmr LLC Boosts Stake in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 113.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 576,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 306,501 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.02% of Cabot worth $21,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBT. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Cabot during the second quarter worth $339,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 121.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 401,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,885,000 after acquiring an additional 220,311 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 57.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the second quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 4.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after acquiring an additional 13,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBT shares. ValuEngine raised Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Cabot from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Cabot from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $39.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.71. Cabot Corp has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $50.58.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.22 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business’s revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cabot Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.81%.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

