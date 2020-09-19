Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Short Interest Update

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 343,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the August 15th total of 296,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 100,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

PBT stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $5.24.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 4,477.47% and a net margin of 94.09%.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.0089 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 48.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 65.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 8,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1,519.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

