Short Interest in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Increases By 15.7%

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the August 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:IEX opened at $186.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.23 and a 200 day moving average of $157.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX has a 1-year low of $104.56 and a 1-year high of $188.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $561.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.69 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

IEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on IDEX from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Argus initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.83.

In other IDEX news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,936 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $350,222.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,866. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 15,397 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $2,774,077.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,229.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,043 shares of company stock valued at $21,872,661. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in IDEX by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 98.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 99,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after purchasing an additional 49,420 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in IDEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in IDEX by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IDEX by 3.5% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

