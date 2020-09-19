Short Interest in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Increases By 15.8%

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the August 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

IPHI stock opened at $105.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.74 and a 200-day moving average of $104.41. Inphi has a 12-month low of $55.72 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.47, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.81. Inphi had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $175.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inphi will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inphi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Inphi from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Inphi from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Inphi from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Inphi from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inphi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

In other Inphi news, Director William J. Ruehle sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.90, for a total transaction of $592,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,845.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Edmunds sold 10,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total value of $1,313,228.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,080,573.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,776 shares of company stock worth $8,749,661 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inphi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inphi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Inphi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inphi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Inphi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

