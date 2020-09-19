Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Short Interest Up 15.8% in August

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,040,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the August 15th total of 34,580,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 800.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,810.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

MRO opened at $4.82 on Friday. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $14.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 3.22.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.54 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.76.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.