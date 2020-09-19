Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATCO. Bank of America raised shares of Aware from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on shares of Aware in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Aware from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Aware from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.46.

ATCO opened at $9.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.40. Aware has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $14.62.

Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aware stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Atlas Corp. operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of November 14, 2019, it operated a fleet of 119 containerships.

