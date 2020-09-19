Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MLHR. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Herman Miller from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Herman Miller from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $34.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.78 and a beta of 1.56. Herman Miller has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 16th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $626.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.05 million. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

In other Herman Miller news, Director Michael A. Volkema bought 25,000 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $536,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the second quarter worth $45,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the second quarter worth $694,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 45.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 94,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 29,570 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 7.0% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

