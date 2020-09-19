Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ATRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Astronics in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of ATRO opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Astronics has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $33.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astronics will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Astronics by 285.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Astronics by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Astronics by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Astronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

