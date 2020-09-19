Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.03.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $406.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.80 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 20.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,438,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,587,000 after buying an additional 1,108,618 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 176.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,385,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 884,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,719,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,963,000 after purchasing an additional 758,892 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 49.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,384,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 457,101 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3,698.1% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 398,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 388,300 shares during the period.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

