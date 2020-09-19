MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MacroGenics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.85.

MGNX stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $32.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.63.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 214.06% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. Equities research analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $201,525.00. Also, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 4,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $114,334.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,054.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,362 shares of company stock worth $986,261 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,775,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,792,000 after buying an additional 52,620 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,281,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,630,000 after buying an additional 32,556 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter worth $41,880,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 668.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,360,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,975,000 after buying an additional 1,183,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter worth $35,961,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

