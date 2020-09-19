BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $48.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average is $40.67. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.32). As a group, equities analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 39.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 42,150.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

