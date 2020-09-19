BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $48.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average is $40.67. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.32). As a group, equities analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 39.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 42,150.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Analyst Recommendations for BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Short Interest Update
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Short Interest Update
Short Interest in IDEX Co. Increases By 15.7%
Short Interest in IDEX Co. Increases By 15.7%
Short Interest in Inphi Co. Increases By 15.8%
Short Interest in Inphi Co. Increases By 15.8%
Marathon Oil Co. Short Interest Up 15.8% in August
Marathon Oil Co. Short Interest Up 15.8% in August
Aware Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub
Aware Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub
Herman Miller Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub
Herman Miller Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report