Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

IRMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Iradimed from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Iradimed from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of Iradimed stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $273.11 million, a P/E ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 1.27. Iradimed has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $28.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.77.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 million. Iradimed had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iradimed will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 9,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $201,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,550.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 50.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRMD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Iradimed during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Iradimed by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 308,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 34,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Iradimed by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Iradimed by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Iradimed by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. 36.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

