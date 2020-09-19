BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGCP stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85. BGC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 42.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $519.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BGC Partners will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in BGC Partners by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 202,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in BGC Partners by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 97,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 7,458 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in BGC Partners by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,985 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in BGC Partners by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 59,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares during the period. 50.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.