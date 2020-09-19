Canopy Rivers (TSE:RIV) PT Lowered to C$1.50

Canopy Rivers (TSE:RIV) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Pi Financial lowered shares of Canopy Rivers from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Canopy Rivers stock opened at C$0.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50. Canopy Rivers has a 52-week low of C$0.54 and a 52-week high of C$2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 47.83 and a current ratio of 47.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.89.

Canopy Rivers (TSE:RIV) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). Analysts predict that Canopy Rivers will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Canopy Rivers Company Profile

Canopy Rivers Inc is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

