Kinross Gold’s (KGC) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $9.50 price target on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Kinross Gold from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, CSFB set a $9.50 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average is $7.00.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth about $119,441,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,757,435 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,126,000 after acquiring an additional 128,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 40.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,467,496 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,048 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 133.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,093,314 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,541,308 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.